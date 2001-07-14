ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platforms for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Snooze an A.M. Eatery has selected its leading Punchh, PAR’s leading customer loyalty and engagement solution for all their stores. Snooze has initiated a three-phase implementation process to introduce several upgrades to the A.M. Eatery’s digital platform.

This partnership with Punchh will result in upgrades to Snooze’s premium mobile app, campaigns, e-Club features, loyalty essentials bundles, online ordering, SMS, WiFi and Yelp waitlist integration.

“We’re thrilled to work with PAR and the Punchh team to elevate our digital capabilities across the board,” said Snooze CMO Andrew Jaffe. “Through this partnership, our operators and guests will experience a seamless digital experience through every step of the customer journey. Plus, we will be able to better serve our loyalty members through Punchh’s newest Yelp integration.”

Snooze is the first customer to maximize Punchh’s Yelp integration. The Punchh-Yelp integration allows for data sharing, giving Punchh clients more unique insights from the onsite dining experience that can’t be found anywhere outside of a front-of-house system. Snooze will be able to combine the power of its guest directory with its Punchh loyalty program to provide richer insights that will help create more personalized promotions and keep loyal customers coming back. The new integration also allows brands to identify critical details like wait time, guest name and visit frequency to engage and reward loyal guests.

“We’re gratified to be selected by Snooze and are excited to add them to our growing list of high-performing casual dining restaurant customers,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “We’re especially eager to see the first implementation of their Yelp integration. This new loyalty program will empower Snooze’s executive team with unique guest insights, engagement opportunities and personalized promotions that drive engagement and improve the dining experience. We can’t wait to begin working with Snooze and rollout Punchh to their restaurants as they continue to elevate their digital capabilities.”

Snooze joins PAR and Punchh’s rapidly growing roster of global enterprise brands. Over the last 21 months, Punchh has gained 72 new customers, including Jack in the Box, Taco Bell, CKE, Applebee’s and more.

More than 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty Offers and Engagement Platform, visit partech.com.

About Snooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze an A.M Eatery is a Denver based company that aims to change the way you think about breakfast. Established in 2006, Snooze is a breakfast experience with foods hand-crafted and seasonal using many local and organic products. Snooze serves breakfasts with creative twists on classic dishes. Snooze has a belief that they are connected by a common desire to be part of something bigger than themselves. Snooze believes we’re all one, big family Snoozers, partners, guests, neighbors, planet, and we strive to be a part of the communities where we live. For more information, please contact Snooze at www.SnoozeEatery.com or follow @Snoozeanameatery or Facebook.com/Snooze.official.page.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

