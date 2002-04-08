TransUnion Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.095 per Share

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the first quarter 2022. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 27, 2022.



About TransUnion (: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail [email protected]

Telephone 312-985-2860