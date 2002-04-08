Aileron Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Investor Event on May 19, 2022

BOSTON, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics ( ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL investor event on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT.



The virtual event will feature presentations from the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., as well as key opinion leaders, Ralf Paus, M.D., DSc, FRSB, Professor of Dermatology, Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Eric Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist, Assistant Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine Oregon Health & Science University.

The presentations will highlight several topics related to ALRN-6924’s revolutionary potential as the first precision medicine-based supportive care drug, and the current supportive care landscape and unmet need associated with chemotherapy-induced toxicities, including:

New non-clinical data that will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Society for Clinical Dermatology 2022 Annual Meeting on May 19, 2022, demonstrating ALRN-6924 protected human hair follicles and their stem cells from chemotherapy-induced acute and permanent damage;

An overview of Aileron’s ongoing Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of patients with p53-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer, including the trial design and its composite endpoint;

An introduction to Aileron’s upcoming Phase 1b randomized clinical trial of patients with p53-mutated ER+/HER2- neoadjuvant breast cancer, which is on track to initiate in 2Q 2022, and an update on the ongoing Phase 1 pharmacology study in healthy human volunteers; and

A review of the company’s planned data readouts in 2022

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at investors.aileronrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy without protecting cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Aileron’s future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential of ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent, the Company’s strategy and clinical development plans. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Aileron’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods anticipated or with respect to the matters anticipated; whether initial results of clinical trials will be indicative of final results of those trials or results obtained in future clinical trials, including trials in different indications; whether ALRN-6924 will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such trials will be accepted by and warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether ALRN-6924 will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all or in which territories or indications ALRN-6924 may receive approval; whether, if ALRN-6924 obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; what impact the coronavirus pandemic may have on the timing of our clinical development, clinical supply and our operations; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Aileron’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 28, 2022, and risks described in other filings that Aileron may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Aileron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.