Enovix CTO to Speak at 12th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in Mainz, Germany

FREMONT, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced its Co-Founder and CTO, Ashok Lahiri, will be speaking at the 12th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe in Mainz, Germany, on June 14, 2022.



His presentation at 11:20 a.m. (Central European Summer Time) titled “Silicon-Anode Lithium-Ion Batteries for EV Applications,” will provide an update on the company’s EV program.

Announced recently in its Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter, Enovix achieved the cycle life goals of its Department of Energy grant program that paired a 100% active silicon anode with EV-class cathode materials. The cells surpassed 1,000 cycles while retaining 93% of their capacity. Lahiri will share additional results of the company’s EV development program during AABC Europe.

The company also announced it formalized its commercialization effort on EVs with the creation of a dedicated business unit called Enovix Mobility. The team is led by individuals with deep EV experience from Tesla, Samsung SDI and Apple.

More information on AABC Europe can be found here.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

