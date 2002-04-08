GXO Debuts on 2022 Fortune 500 List

GREENWICH, Conn., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been added to the Fortune 500 list, which is assembled annually by Fortune magazine and includes the largest U.S. companies by revenue.



“We are very pleased to be recognized on the Fortune 500 in our first year as a standalone company,” said GXO Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Wilson. “As supply chains become increasingly complex and require greater scale and innovation, our role as a trusted, long-term partner to global businesses is more critical than ever. GXO’s inclusion on the prestigious Fortune 500 list is a recognition of how our team members are delivering outstanding financial performance and redefining the value of contract logistics for our customers.”

GXO’s revenue of $7.9 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ranks the company No. 1 among pure-play contract logistics companies in the U.S. based on revenue for their latest fiscal year. Among the notable achievements in its first year as a standalone company, GXO published its inaugural ESG report highlighting its outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and goals and received an “AA” rating from MSCI, placing GXO 1st among its logistics-industry peers for its bold environmental targets.

GXO customers include over 30% of the Fortune 100 companies, and the company’s robust sales pipeline — which stood at $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2022 — provides excellent opportunities for future growth.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

