Watsco to Present at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 24, 2022

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (: WSO) announced today that Barry Logan, Executive Vice President, is scheduled to present at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference being held in New York on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.



About Watsco, Inc.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 350,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 671 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

Watsco’s has the opportunity to be a significant and important contributor toward climate change as its business plays an important role in the drive to lower CO2e emissions. According to the Department of Energy, heating and air conditioning accounts for roughly half of U.S. household energy consumption. As such, replacing HVAC systems at higher efficiency levels is one of the most meaningful steps homeowners can take to reduce electricity consumption and carbon footprint over time.

The overwhelming majority of new HVAC systems sold by Watsco replace systems that likely operate well below current minimum efficiency standards in the U.S and may use more harmful refrigerants that have been subsequently phased-out. As consumers replace HVAC systems with new, higher-efficiency systems, homeowners will consume less energy, save costs and reduce the carbon footprint over time.

Based on estimates validated by independent sources, Watsco averted an estimated 11.4 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 through the sale of replacement HVAC systems at higher-efficiency standards. More information, including sources and assumptions used to support the Company’s estimates, can be found at www.watsco.com.

