Worlds' 1st NFT Offering to Feature David Bowie's BowieWorld – 1st International Celebrity Metaverse

BowieWorld NFT drop dates and details to be announced leading up to Bowie Fan Convention June 17-19, Liverpool

CrossTower NFT Marketplace will host BowieWorld NFT drops

BowieWorld developers to present “BowieWorld Odyssey” on the making of BowieWorld at David Bowie World Fan Convention



NEW YORK and BOSTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. ( WDDD), a pioneer that developed the first 3D metaverses, metaverse e-commerce platforms, and technologies crucial to interactive online multi-player gaming technologies, today announces that its debut in the non-fungible token (NFT) arena will feature NFTs from BowieWorld, the world’s first global celebrity metaverse, created in 1999 by legendary musician David Bowie and Worlds Inc. BowieWorld was the first online interactive virtual world (now known as a metaverse) for a celebrity that also featured the first metaverse e-commerce platform where Bowie offered custom avatars, music, art, clothing and other artifacts for purchase.

CrossTower Inc., one of the world's top rated cryptocurrency exchanges and the NFT marketplace, will be hosting the BowieWorld NFT drops. Worlds and CrossTower will announce dates and details of rare and exclusive BowieWorld NFT drops leading up to the David Bowie World Fan Convention in Liverpool, UK, June 17-19, 2022. Worlds Inc. CEO Thom Kidrin and Ron Roy, co-founder of the pioneering Internet fan club experience UltraStar with rock legend David Bowie, will present “The BowieWorld Odyssey” at the Bowie Convention, where they will discuss their collaboration with David Bowie and Bowie’s son Duncan Jones to execute visionary concepts and create the technologies that significantly raised the bar for fan engagement and experiences around the world, and serve as the basis for the BowieWorld NFT collection.

Thom Kidrin, Worlds Inc. CEO, stated, “David Bowie was one of the first celebrities to recognize the potential of the nascent internet and push the envelope on every aspect of it that was available to him in the late ‘90s. Working with David was an amazing experience that allowed us to flex our creative muscle and help shape the future of the entertainment industry. Therefore, it is most appropriate that our first NFT offering feature BowieWorld, which was a pioneer in metaverse and ecommerce – two very critical elements that laid the foundation for today’s NFT industry.”

See how far metaverses have progressed since 1999. BowieWorld has been maintained in its original vintage format, accessible via PC (not Mac) at www.BowieWorlds.com.

ABOUT WORLDS INC.



With a legacy as the creator of the first celebrity 3D virtual worlds and intellectual property for multi-server technology for 3D applications that are the foundation of many massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), Worlds is now developing the technologies that will power tomorrow’s immersive worlds and applications. By strategically leveraging NFTs and cryptocurrency to monetize digital assets, as well as interweaving cryptocurrency and NFTs with new virtual reality (VR) and AR technologies in innovative ways, Worlds is reshaping and further enhancing areas as diverse as entertainment, business, education, sports, fine art collecting, shopping, and many other aspects of our lives. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com or follow us on social media:

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

Founded in 2019, CrossTower, is among the top ten exchanges in the world by CryptoCompare, is a crypto exchange with capital market capabilities. CrossTower’s global reach provides best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of retail traders and institutions, including hedge funds, family offices, endowments, pensions, and other market participants. CrossTower leverages its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations, and compliance to make cryptocurrency and digital assets accessible to retail and sophisticated institutional market participants. CrossTower’s NFT Marketplace is the sole NFT marketplace with a financial ecosystem focused on community, collaborative projects, and artist-driven initiatives. CrossTower has offices located in the US, Bermuda, and India.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Forward-Looking Statements

