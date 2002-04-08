HCW Biologics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference May 23 – 25, 2022

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company”) ( HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, announced today that Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, will give a corporate presentation on May 25, 2022 at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference.



Dr. Wong will provide an update of the Company’s clinical trial status, including the investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial that was recently initiated by the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota, to evaluate HCW9218 in advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies. (See ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05322408.) He will also provide a corporate overview, highlighting the Company’s drug development strategy, pipeline, and what differentiates HCW Biologics’ immunotherapies from other approaches as an adjunct therapy to improve the anti-tumor activities and to lessen the side effects of existing standard-of-care cancer treatments. The presentation will be available on the HCW Biologics’ investor relations website beginning on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company has combined deep understanding of disease-related immunology with its expertise in advanced protein engineering to develop the TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) discovery platform. The Company uses its TOBI™ discovery platform to generate designer, novel multi-functional fusion molecules with immunotherapeutic properties. The invention of HCW Biologics’ two lead molecules, HCW9218 and HCW9302, was made via the TOBI™ discovery platform. The Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota, has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate HCW9218 in solid tumors that have progressed after prior chemotherapies. The FDA has also cleared HCW Biologics to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. HCW9302 is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies for an autoimmune indication.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, without limitation, statements regarding abilities of HCW Biologics’ immunotherapies as an adjunct therapy to existing standard-of-care cancer treatments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 13, 2022, and the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.