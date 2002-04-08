DZS CTO to Discuss Software-driven 100G-Enabled Optical Broadband Networks of the Future at FTTH Conference 2022

HANNOVER, Germany, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced that chief technology officer Andrew Bender, will present at FTTH Conference 2022, the world’s largest fiber summit taking place in Vienna on 23-24 May, 2022. Mr. Bender will participate in “Panel 13 – Voices of the Industry 2: Evolution in Broadband Networks”. The session will take place on Wednesday, 25 May (Day 3) from 11.00–13.15 local time at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center. DZS is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of the FTTH Conference 2022 event.



“A digital transformation is underway in Europe as FTTx deployments accelerate, bolstered by investments in next-generation PON technologies,” said Mr. Bender. “As service providers upgrade their networks with 10G today, 25G/50G soon, and 100G-class and above optical technology and PON supported by software-driven automation and SDN architectures in the not-so-distant future, they have a tremendous opportunity to both transform from a ‘service provider’ to an ‘experience provider’ of tomorrow and to unlock economic advantages for their respective communities and Europe as a whole. The FTTH Conference has a well-deserved reputation for being the gathering place every year for the most notable and innovative technologists and service providers in our industry that are leading the path forward with fiber, and I am looking forward to an engaging dialogue on network transformation, insights and new ideas as part of a truly stellar panel.”

Bringing together top technical experts, business leaders, policymakers and investors from across the fiber ecosystem, the FTTH Conference is sponsored by The FTTH Council Europe, a leading industry association with the mission to advance ubiquitous, full fiber-based connectivity to the whole of Europe. Offering 20 expert workshops, 19 conference sessions and 6 keynote talks by over 150 “C-level” and expert speakers plus a two-day exhibition with leading fiber technology vendors, the FTTH Conference promises an unrivalled opportunity to share in-depth knowledge of end-to-end, fiber-enabled technologies and solutions. Up to 4,000 attendees are expected, including 500+ senior executives and over 120 partners and exhibitors.

DZS’ Platinum Sponsorship of the event not only reflects its commitment to FTTH leadership in Europe, but also places the company and its innovations prominently on the Exhibit Floor for this year’s FTTH Conference 2022 at Stand P01 where the company will be showcasing its solutions for “Enabling Tomorrow’s Experience Provider”. In addition to industry-leading DZS XCelerate fiber access solutions that are powering many of the most successful and innovative FTTH deployments in Europe, visitors will see in real-time the power of DZS Xperience software solutions that optimize end-to-end quality of service experience with real-time monitoring, diagnostics and resolution of network performance issues spanning multi-vendor environments. DZS software optimizes the on-premises Wi-Fi experience through advanced analytics and management capabilities inclusive of user-level control, security and network performance visualization. DZS Xperience, combined with the DZS Xtreme multi-vendor service orchestration and network automation offerings, makes the overall DZS Cloud software solution one of the most extensive service and consumer management platforms in the industry.

A pioneer in fiber access infrastructure and now in groundbreaking service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, telecommunications innovators and enterprises throughout Europe and around the world look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance.

