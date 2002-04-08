Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded 2022 Green Lease Leader

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC, Financial) announced today that it has been selected as a 2022 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. Specifically, ROIC was awarded “Gold” level designation in recognition of its continued success in collaborating with tenants on energy efficiency, decarbonization, air quality and other environmental and social issues.



Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “We are pleased to achieve this award for the second consecutive year and again be recognized as a leading environmental steward. Through our ongoing proactive engagement with tenants, and strategic operational initiatives, we continue to steadily enhance the environmental sustainability of our portfolio.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2022, ROIC owned 89 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.2 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net .

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.