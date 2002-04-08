Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Safety Monitoring Committee Recommendation for Continuing Evaluation of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelation Biosciences Inc. ( REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that the independent Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC) reviewed data for 14 of patients treated in the Phase 1b clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis and patients with chronic nasal congestion without polyps. Based on those findings, the SMC recommended the continuation of the study without modification. The clinical study is being conducted in Australia.



“The SMC's recommendation to continue enrollment of the Phase 1b study, without modification, is an important milestone for our lead drug candidate, REVTx-99b, as a potential therapy for the millions of people who suffer from allergies that cause symptoms of allergic rhinitis, also called hay fever, which can lead to complications in some cases: nasal polyps, sinusitis, and middle ear infections,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We are grateful to the patients and investigators who have participated in study, and we look forward to continuing the development of REVTx-99b”

The Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover design study is expected to complete enrollment in the third quarter of 2022. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the effects of REVTx-99b versus placebo on safety and tolerability. Key secondary endpoints include allergy symptoms (Total Nasal Symptom Score) and peak nasal inspiratory flow elicited by nasal allergen challenge. The study will have two cohorts: one cohort will receive study drug before the nasal allergen challenge (the prophylactic cohort) and the second cohort will receive study drug after the nasal allergen challenge (the treatment cohort).

The company expects the topline data in the third quarter of 2022.

About Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis also called hay fever, is a very common disorder that affects millions of patients annually and the hallmark complaint of nasal obstruction significantly impacts the quality of life. It is an allergic reaction to tiny particles in the air called allergens. Symptoms include sneezing, nasal congestion and irritation of the nose, throat, mouth and eyes. Some treatment options may include antihistamines, anti-inflammatory nasal sprays, anti-leukotrienes, and surgery. Allergic rhinitis can lead to complications in some cases: nasal polyps, sinusitis, and middle ear infections. People with severe chronic nasal congestion sometimes need surgery.

About REVTx-99b

REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation in development for management of allergic rhinitis symptoms including chronic nasal congestion. The active ingredient has been shown in a Phase 1 clinical study to upregulate a protein, which competes for the native eotaxin receptor, CCR3, preventing eotaxin from recruiting eosinophils, thereby reducing recruitment of Th2 cells, and attenuating the allergic response.

Revelation is currently in a Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover design study. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the effects of REVTx-99b versus placebo on safety and tolerability. Key secondary endpoints include allergy symptoms (Total Nasal Symptom Score) and peak nasal inspiratory flow elicited by nasal allergen challenge. The company expects the topline data in third quarter of 2022.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has multiple product candidates in development. REVTx-99b, the lead therapeutic candidate, is being developed for allergic rhinitis, and is currently being evaluated as a treatment for allergic rhinitis in a Phase 1b CLEAR study. Topline results are expected in the third quarter of 2022. REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation. Revelation has engaged MedWorld Advisors to facilitate partnering of the REVDx-501 asset. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity.

