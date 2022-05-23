GSE Solutions Expands TSM Enterprise Platform Adding Tailor-fit Service Modules to Optimize Plant Performance

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced expanded services and modules for its leading TSM Enterprise™ platform, with three focus areas for plant performance optimization, real-time component monitoring, and dynamic simulation, along with numerous new support module upgrades.

GSE's TSM Enterprise software is a web-based thermal system monitoring (TSM) platform for power generation plants that helps customers improve plant efficiency, save operational resources and money, and increase reliability. The enhanced TSM Enterprise platform offers both software technology and expert services that addresses three areas critical to overall plant health and performance including:

Analysis & monitoring of plant parameters for thermal performance optimization.

Real-time monitoring of critical plant components; and

Real-time analysis of selected plant components and subsystems, using GSE's dynamic simulation library.

TSM Enterprise includes a convenient user interface and calculation modules that can be used together to simplify tracking thermal performance in nuclear, fossil, and combined-cycle plant applications. The modular approach allows plants to select the tools they need targeting unique operational parameters and to meet specialized performance goals. Modules and associated services can be purchased as needed and added to a customer's TSM package at any time, as needs change.

"The TSM Enterprise software platform has already proven extremely effective in pilot programs at several well-known US nuclear facilities," said Don Horn, President with GSE Engineering, a division of GSE Solutions. "Additionally, the platform is under consideration for several fossil and combined cycle applications including carbon capture analysis, boiler optimizations, and fuel to power studies. The successful rollout has recently resulted in several follow-on agreements that include TSM Enterprise as part of their optimization solution."

GSE's new service is unique in that it was developed by a highly experienced staff that includes former plant personnel, thermal performance engineers, test engineers, and experts in thermal plant equipment, mathematic models, and statistics. TSM Enterprise was designed to assist plant operators in meeting their most pressing needs - to produce electricity reliably and efficiently.

"Our thermal performance teams are extremely focused on maximizing commercial advantage by optimizing customers' existing generation assets to boost efficiency and support clean power initiatives," concluded Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO, GSE Solutions.

The company is exhibiting at POWERGEN (booth 3834) in Dallas, Texas, and will be providing a live demo of the solution and can speak to the results of five successful pilot programs at the show.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

