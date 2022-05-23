Hippo's First Connect Insurance Marketplace to Offer Cyber Protection from BLINK by Chubb

PR Newswire

Blink Cyber insurance protects against cyber extortion, identity theft and cyberbullying, and covers electronic data restoration and replacement costs

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Connect and Blink announced today a collaboration to make personal cyber insurance protection available to independent agents that participate in First Connect's insurtech marketplace platform.

First Connect, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to some of the nation's top insurtech carriers, will offer a cyber protection insurance product underwritten by BlinkSM by Chubb®. Blink's Cyber Protection, backed by Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, provides stand-alone coverage that insures customers against cyber risks such as cyberbullying, online extortion and identity theft, and covers electronic data restoration and replacement costs.

First Connect Insurance Services LLC, a subsidiary of Hippo Insurance Group, was designed to provide independent agencies with access to national insurtech carriers with zero access fees. Blink by Chubb offers personal insurance products distributed through employee benefits, D2C, insurance carriers, digital brokers and affinity partners, including First Connect.

The Blink and First Connect collaboration provides agents with modern cyber coverage, designed to help consumers safeguard their ever-growing digital footprints from bad actors capable of inflicting emotional or financial damage.

"With multiple devices and online accounts, cyber protection is a necessity in today's always-connected world," said First Connect President Aviad Pinkovezky. "By offering Blink's Cyber Protection, small and medium-sized agencies gain access to yet another national carrier and a growing list of fully digital products available on First Connect that can be easily combined with other types of coverage."

Blink's Cyber Protection addresses the needs of customers facing the all-too-common risk of cyber-attacks. Victims of cyberbullying are covered for associated costs resulting from repeated harassment via an electronic device, including psychiatric services and temporary relocation costs. Blink helps customers recover from identity theft or cyber extortion by covering the cost of hiring professional services and money or digital currency paid as ransom.

With Blink, cyber specialists can respond to identity theft and cyber extortion claims within 24-hours. The policy provides coverage for everyone in a household, including dependents up to age 24, and can be extended to up to five additional households to protect customers' shared digital world.

"Blink is delighted to offer First Connect agents simple, jargon-free personal cyber insurance to help protect their customers' digital lives," said Laura Bennett, Senior Vice President of eConsumer for Chubb in North America. "First Connect's approach to providing fast quotes and near-instant binds made it a natural platform to offer Cyber Protection to independent agencies."

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading insurtech carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com. Additional information about Blink by Chubb can be found at www.blinkinsured.com.

About Hippo

Hippo's goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and offers insurance products that are available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 38 states. First Connect Insurance Services LLC is a licensed property casualty agency appointed by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hippos-first-connect-insurance-marketplace-to-offer-cyber-protection-from-blink-by-chubb-301552491.html

SOURCE Chubb and Hippo