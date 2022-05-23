SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TVTY, NLSN, MN, SAIL

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)'s sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $32.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tivity Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)'s sale to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a Nielsen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $65.25 per share in cash. If you are a SailPoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

