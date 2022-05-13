iClick Interactive to Report its Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 27, 2022

PR Newswire

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 27, 2022--

HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Mr. David Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on May 27, 2022.

Participants may join the call through either of the below methods:

1. Dial-in to the conference call:

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6989634

Upon registering, participants will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

2. Webcast:

Participants may also join a live and archived webcast of the call through the below link:

https://ir.i-click.com/news-events/presentations

The live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release, will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call through May 27, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above link.

For more information, please visit http://ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit https://ir.i-click.com/.

For investor and media inquiries:

In China: In the United States: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Core IR Lisa Li Tom Caden Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866 Phone: +1-516-222-2560 E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

