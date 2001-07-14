Destinations Career Academy of Colorado to Celebrate Class of 2022 on May 27

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), an online public school serving students in grades 6-12 throughout the state, will celebrate the Class of 2022 with a commencement ceremony on Friday, May 27 at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, CODCA is an accredited full-time public-school program of the Julesburg School District.

“CODCA’s Class of 2022 has worked so hard to reach graduation day, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved,” said Teri Cady, Executive Director at CODCA. “The hard work put in by our students and their families is proof that when given an opportunity to take charge of your education, a bright future is within anyone’s reach.”

This year, CODCA will graduate 78 students. Collectively, the Class of 2022 reports having been awarded nearly $200,000 in college scholarships, and members of the graduating class report having been accepted to colleges and universities across Colorado and beyond including Colorado Christian University, Colorado University – Denver, Dakota State University, and Jacksonville University.

Davie Stanton has been named CODCA’s 2022 valedictorian and plans to study Cybersecurity at Dakota State University. Ralen Flick and William Paccione are the class salutatorians. Ralen will be working as a software developer at Pinnacol Assurance. William will be attending Community College of Aurora where he will continue his passion for RC cars and programming.

Families will travel from across the state for the graduation celebration on May 27, with many students meeting each other in person for the first time.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Colorado 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:30 am MST

WHRE: Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO

Students enroll in online school for many reasons—including those who may have fallen academically off track or are looking to get a head start on future careers. CODCA students can participate in the school’s Stride+Career+Prep+Program and enroll in classes that will introduce them to potential careers in agriculture, business, IT, health and human services, and STEM fields. Eligible students can earn college credits while still in high school, gaining a head start on higher education and potentially saving thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For questions about the celebrations, please contact Adelita Shepherd [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Emily Riordan at [email protected].

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public-school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 6-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by provided by Stride+K12. The nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, Stride (NYSE: LRN) offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.

