The Honest Company to Present at the William Blair & Company 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nick Vlahos and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Kennedy will be presenting at the William Blair & Company 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, June 7th from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. CT (10:00 – 10:30 a.m. PT).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.honest.com and a replay will be available following the event.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

