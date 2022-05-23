Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Advanced Rack Mount Broadband Distribution Amplifier

New RMDA 1000 offers expanded Bandwidth and Flexibility

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) today announced the release of its newest Rack-Mount Distribution Amplifier (RMDA), the RMDA 1000-42P, expanding on its best-selling broadband amplifier series. The RMDA 1000 is a completely self-contained high gain, 1 Gigahertz amplifier designed specifically for HFC signal distribution systems requiring low distortion characteristics.

The RMDA 1000-42P has expanded bandwidth supporting up to 1002 MHz, with a 42dB high-gain design, making it useful in systems which use direct cable-drops as a signal source, or as the launch amplifier in a headend or any HFC cable distribution network. The RMDA 1000 features power doubling amplifier technology for high RF output levels and low distortion. The 1 RU rack unit has easy-to-use Gain and Slope controls on the front panel for convenience and is housed in an aluminum chassis providing exceptional heat dissipation, allowing long term operation at high ambient temperatures without degradation of performance or reliability.

"Our new RMDA 1000 broadband amplifier can be used in almost any headend, MDU, campus or any other type of cable distribution system", said Scott Wells, Vice President, Distributor Sales, Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "The extended 1 GHz bandwidth coupled with high gain and low noise figures offer our customers the opportunity to feed more drops and increase signal levels, eliminating the need for additional line amplifiers in many situations and offering tremendous value to our customers. We've made significant updates to this version of the RMDA 1000 with added features and performance."

The new RMDA 1000-42P is designed and built by Blonder Tongue Laboratories in their New Jersey, USA based factory, just recently began production, and is available for order within normal lead times.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Blonder Tongue anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future should be considered "forward-looking" statements, including statements that use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern and our ability to maintain the listing of our shares on the NYSE American. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

Contacts

Liz Rapelye

Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

(732) 679-4000

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

