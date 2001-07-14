Students From Idaho Virtual Academy and Insight Idaho To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), and Insight Idaho (ISID), two online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony this week.

The graduations will take place at three separate locations, and one virtual one, beginning tomorrow. Details for the graduation can be found below or on IDVA’s Graduation+Planning page.

“Our graduates have worked hard these last few years to overcome more obstacles than ever before, and I for one can’t wait to give them some recognition for all their hard work,” said IDVA & ISID Head of School Kelly Edginton. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the Class of 2022 for both schools– which includes more than 175 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the world, including: Boise State, Texas Tech, University of Maryland, Culinary Institute of America, and Aberystwyth University in Wales.

Marcus Smith, from Nampa, is IDVA’s valedictorian and plans to study Geological Science at Boise State. Isabel Long, from Horseshoe Bend, is the salutatorian and plans to study Architecture in Washington, D.C. at American University. Graduation guest speakers will be Melissa Krein, from American Falls, and Heather McPherson, from Nampa, two of IDVA’s Board of Directors.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

An online public-school program, IDVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. ISID is a credit-recovery school, which features a high level of personalized academic, social, and emotion support to help students not only catch up but excel in school.

Both schools had a great academic year as Idaho Virtual Academy improved in Math proficiency during the pandemic while the state declined overall, and ISID increased its graduation rate over 14% from 2019 to 2021.

Many families and students choose IDVA and ISID because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

IDVA and ISID are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Virtual Academy & Insight Idaho 2022 Graduation Ceremonies

WHERE:

Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, May 24 @ 4pm

NNU Brandt Center on Weds, May 25 @ 4pm

Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene on Thursday, May 26 @ 4pm

Virtual - Facebook Live Event on Weds, June 1 @ 4pm MT

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Jessica Lecertua, [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

