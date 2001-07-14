PG&E Partners with Local Bay Area Fire Councils to Help Customers Prepare

In collaboration with local Bay Area Fire Safe Councils, PG&E has identified key steps that customers can take to prepare their homes and families for wildfires. The information will be available on PG&E’s online preparedness resource, Safetyactioncenter.pge.com,which shows Californians ways to prepare for emergencies.

Community members will learn:

How to clear defensible space

Ways to effectively harden homes against wildfire

Cost-effective ways to prevent embers from entering homes

What to pack in emergency kits

Ways to support preparedness for community members who are elderly or have additional medical needs

Fire Safe Councils play a critical role in keeping their communities safe, such as implementing homeowner training on defensible space and working to reduce the amount of potential fuel in local neighborhoods. Californians can also learn ways to prepare themselves and their community for wildfire by watching 7+Saturdays+to+a+More+Fire-Resistant+Home, a digital series preparing customers for fire season.

These educational resources feature five Fire Safe Councils:

Diablo Fire Safe Council FireSafe Santa Cruz Napa Fire Wise Butte County Fire Safe Council Yosemite/Sequoia RCDC.

To learn more ways to prepare your home for wildfire season and other emergencies, visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com+to learn more.

