Edin Terzic Becomes the New Head Coach of BVB

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has filled the vacant position of head coach internally: Edin Terzic (39), last year as BVB interim coach winner of the DFB-cup and most recently technical director, will train the professional squad from the coming season. Terzic will sign a contract tomorrow that is dated until June 30, 2025.
Dortmund, 23th May 2022
