The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Axsome” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXSM) securities between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Axsome investors have until July 12, 2022, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 5, 2020, Axsome released its third quarter 2020 results, disclosing that the Company’s previous plan to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for its migraine treatment AXS-07 in the fourth quarter of 2020 had been postponed to the first quarter of 2021 to “allow for inclusion of supplemental manufacturing information to ensure a robust submission package.”

On this news, Axsome’s stock fell $5.22, or 7%, to close at $69.51 per share on November 5, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 25, 2022, Axsome disclosed that the Company had been informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that chemistry, manufacturing, and control (”CMC”) issues “identified during the FDA’s review of the Company’s [NDA] for its AXS-07 product […] are unresolved.”

On this news, Axsome’s stock fell $8.60, or 22%, to close at $30.50 per share on April 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on May 2, 2022, Axsome announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA, citing “the need for additional CMC date pertaining to the drug product and manufacturing process.”

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Axsome’s CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (2) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline; (3) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (4) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07’s regulatory and commercial prospects; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Axsome securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 12, 2022, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

