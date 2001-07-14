Here Are Eight U.S. Migration Hotspots Where Homes Are Still Relatively Affordable

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — As homebuyers relocate at unprecedented levels, home prices in many once-affordable metros have surged and priced out many would-be buyers—a dynamic that’s being exacerbated by rising mortgage rates. But a handful of popular migration destinations, mainly in the South, are still relatively affordable, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Thirty-two percent of homebuyers nationwide looked to move to a different metro area in April, close to the all-time high of 32.3% set in the first quarter.

The typical home in Virginia Beach, the 15th-most popular destination for buyers moving to a different metro, sold for $315,0000 in April. That’s well below the national median of $424,400 and the lowest median sale price of the top 20 migration destinations in the U.S.

Next come a pair of Texas metros that rank 9th and 10th on the list of most popular destinations: San Antonio, where the typical home sells for $330,000, and Houston ($340,000). Jacksonville, FL (13th, $357,000) and Bakersfield, CA (20th most popular destination, $365,000) round out the top five. The others are Tampa, FL (3rd, $370,000), Atlanta (12th, $383,000) and Cape Coral, FL (6th, $419,000).

While the destinations above may be affordable for people moving in from expensive areas like New York, San Francisco and Seattle, many locals have been priced out. Homebuyers in Tampa, for example, need to earn 47.8% more than they did a year ago to afford the median-priced home, and buyers in Atlanta need to earn 40.6% more.

“A lot of people are moving to Florida for the price point, beaches and quality of life, especially since the pandemic started,” said Eric Auciello, a Redfin team manager in Tampa. “For a buyer who sold their home in a place like New York for a million dollars, Tampa is affordable. They can get a nice home in a desirable neighborhood for around $550,000. But for locals looking in the $300,000 to $400,000 price point, there’s next to nothing for sale. Locals are turning to condos or moving to more affordable rural areas.”

Surging home prices have made popular destinations like Miami, Phoenix and Sacramento unaffordable for many buyers

In four of the top five migration hotspots, home prices are above the national average. In Miami—the number-one migration destination—the typical home sold for $475,000 in April, up from $330,000 in April 2020, at the onset of the pandemic. In number-two ranked Phoenix, the typical home sold for $480,000, up from $305,000 in April 2020. In Sacramento, ranked four, prices went from $430,000 to $605,000, and in number-five ranked Las Vegas, they went from $294,000 to $445,000. Tampa, ranked three, was the only metro in the top five with a median sale price below the national level.

Sun Belt migration hotspots are also home to some of the highest inflation rates in the U.S., meaning costs of other goods and services are also soaring. While they’re still some of the hottest destinations in the country, the flow of buyers into Phoenix and Las Vegas is slower than it was a year ago.

“Places like Phoenix and Sacramento are still relatively affordable compared to San Francisco or Los Angeles–but they’re not nearly as much of a bargain as they were before the pandemic,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. “Now that homes everywhere have become more expensive, buyers searching for deals should expand their horizons. The good news is that even with surging prices and mortgage rates, there are plenty of relatively affordable options: Buyers from expensive areas looking for more housing options can consider parts of the country that are still relatively affordable, like San Antonio or parts of Florida.”

Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Users and Their Top Origins Rank Metro* Net Inflow, April 2022† Net Inflow, April 2021 Portion of Searches from Users Outside the Metro, April 2022 Portion of Searches from Users Outside the Metro, April 2021 Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin Median Sale Price – Destination (April 2022) Median Sale Price, YoY 1 Miami, FL 8,929 5,224 34.6% 32.2% New York, NY New York, NY $475,000 16.4% 2 Phoenix, AZ 6,901 6,945 37.3% 38.6% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA $480,000 25.4% 3 Tampa, FL 6,605 4,710 50.9% 60% Orlando, FL New York, NY $370,000 27.6% 4 Sacramento, CA 6,506 5,981 43% 48.4% San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA $604,500 14.1% 5 Las Vegas, NV 5,821 6,389 47.5% 53.6% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA $445,000 29% 6 Cape Coral, FL 4,716 3,810 67.9% 77.7% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL $419,000 38.2% 7 North Port, FL 4,518 3,094 68% 80% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL $450,000 26.8% 8 Dallas, TX 3,822 5,023 25.5% 32% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA $447,000 24.2% 9 Houston, TX 3,634 918 34.3% 32.1% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA $340,000 15.7% 10 San Antonio, TX 3,509 2,267 43.3% 46.9% Austin, TX Los Angeles, CA $330,000 20% *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in April 2022 †Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the one million users sampled for this analysis only *Housing market data not available

Homebuyers are leaving expensive job centers

San Francisco saw more homebuyers looking to leave than any other metro in April. Next come Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle. That’s based on net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users looked to leave an area than move in.

Expensive coastal job centers typically top the list of metros homebuyers are leaving, a trend that has strengthened during the pandemic as remote work has made moving to relatively affordable locations more feasible.

Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Users and Their Top Destinations Rank Metro* Net Outflow, April 2022† Net Outflow, April 2021 Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere, April 2022 Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere, April 2021 Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination Median Sale Price – Destination (April 2022) Median Sale Price, YoY 1 San Francisco, CA 31,961 23,234 23.1% 22.3% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA $1,670,000 11% 2 Los Angeles, CA 23,941 18,272 19% 18.8% San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV $900,000 13.2% 3 New York, NY 22,472 32,335 28.1% 35.4% Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia, PA $680,000 5.4% 4 Washington, DC 14,989 10,925 16.7% 14.7% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD $550,000 8.9% 5 Seattle, WA 14,305 4,725 18.4% 15.3% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ $850,000 18.7% 6 Boston, MA 8,157 2,016 17.9% 14.4% Portland, ME Portland, ME $675,000 12.3% 7 Chicago, IL 4,992 4,806 14.2% 13.2% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL $329,000 5.4% 8 Detroit, MI 4,207 1,495 33.6% 26.1% Cleveland, OH Cleveland, OH $175,000 0% 9 Denver, CO 3,398 6,076 28.9% 31.7% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL $615,000 17.4% 10 Portland, OR 1,706 -680 18.1% 16.9% Seattle, WA Seattle, WA $556,000 13.5% *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in April 2022 †Among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

To view the full report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redfin.com%2Fnews%2Fapril-2022-housing-migration-trends%2F

