Levi Strauss & Co. to Host Investor Day on June 1, 2022

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host an Investor Day at its showroom in New York City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The invite-only event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh, Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh, and the executive leadership team will host a series of presentations that will focus on Levi Strauss & Co.’s strategic priorities, key growth drivers, and ESG initiatives, alongside the company’s long-term financial outlook. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session with the executive leadership team.

Due to limited space for the event, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on Levi Strauss & Co.’s Investor Relations website at investors.levistrauss.com.

The event replay and presentation materials will be available following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on Levi Strauss & Co.’s Investor Relations website at investors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005130/en/