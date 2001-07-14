Cross Country Partners With National Black Nurses Association to Establish Nursing Scholarship Fund

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH), a market-leading workforce solutions tech-enabled talent platform, staffing, and advisory services firm, has joined forces with the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to establish the Cross Country Healthcare Nursing Scholarship Fund. Funded by Cross Country Healthcare, two annual scholarships will be given each year to qualifying members of NBNA who are pursuing a BSN or higher.

“As a pioneer in healthcare workforce solutions, we are committed to being part of the solution to ensure underrepresented groups have the opportunity to pursue the education required to serve in this critical profession,” said John A. Martins, President, and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “We are also committed to supporting health equity and doing our part to ensure all communities throughout the country receive quality healthcare.”

For 36 years, Cross Country Healthcare has been a trusted partner to thousands of healthcare, education, and homecare professionals across the nation. The company has a longstanding history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of its corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people and the communities they serve.

The National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) was organized in 1971 under the leadership of Dr. Lauranne Sams, former Dean, and Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, Alabama. NBNA is a non-profit organization acting as a forum for collective action by African American nurses to represent and provides a forum for black nurses to advocate for and implement strategies to ensure access to the highest quality of healthcare for persons of color.

“We are pleased to partner with Cross Country Healthcare to help nursing students pursue their education and help them on the right path for their nursing career,” said Martha A. Dawson, DNP, RN, FACHE, NBNA President. “With support from organizations committed to making a difference like Cross Country, we are building a pipeline to strengthen not just the industry but also at the front line of patient care.”

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a market-leading workforce solutions tech-enabled talent platform, staffing, recruitment, and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our Company was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases and additional information can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLACK NURSES ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1971, the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) is a professional organization representing 308,000 African American registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, and nursing students in 111 chapters and 31 states, and the District of Columbia. The NBNA mission is "to serve as the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations, ensuring equal access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities and improving health." NBNA chapters offer voluntary hours providing health education and screenings to community residents in collaboration with community-based partners, including faith-based organizations, civic, fraternal, hospitals, and schools of nursing.

