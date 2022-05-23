Aurora Investment Counsel Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

Aurora Investment Counsel recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $157,000,000. The top holdings were TGNA(1.69%), CAH(1.66%), and PGR(1.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aurora Investment Counsel’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 100,810 shares in NYSE:KMI, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.59 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $19.17 per share and a market cap of $43,376,750,000. The stock has returned 7.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 38.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 22,152 shares in NYSE:DLB, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.52 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Dolby Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $75.48 per share and a market cap of $7,627,631,000. The stock has returned -21.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dolby Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,527 shares in NAS:ASML, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $670.51 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $552.96 per share and a market cap of $222,494,877,000. The stock has returned -16.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-book ratio of 23.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 77,351 shares in NYSE:MPW, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.57 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $18.2 per share and a market cap of $10,927,821,000. The stock has returned -8.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 69,651 shares in NAS:DBX, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.31 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Dropbox Inc traded for a price of $20.26 per share and a market cap of $7,598,470,000. The stock has returned -24.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dropbox Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

