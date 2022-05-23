SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 819 stocks valued at a total of $2,528,000,000. The top holdings were FREY(5.58%), ROG(4.79%), and ASPN(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC bought 4,654,311 shares of NYSE:ASPN for a total holding of 8,116,435. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.19.

On 05/23/2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc traded for a price of $16.37 per share and a market cap of $589,240,000. The stock has returned -10.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Aerogels Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 6,382,978-share investment in NAS:GFS. Previously, the stock had a 15.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.85 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $53.69 per share and a market cap of $28,796,788,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 608.38, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.15.

The guru established a new position worth 1,476,688 shares in NAS:REGI, giving the stock a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.15 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Renewable Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $61.39 per share and a market cap of $3,100,642,000. The stock has returned 6.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Renewable Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 700,000 shares in NAS:CERN, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.54 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.075 per share and a market cap of $27,677,572,000. The stock has returned 20.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,000,000 shares in NYSE:BRCC, giving the stock a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.68 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, BRC Inc traded for a price of $9.45 per share and a market cap of $489,301,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BRC Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

