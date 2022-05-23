Castellan Group Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Castellan Group recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $144,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(3.99%), CG(3.20%), and AMP(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Castellan Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 144,545-share investment in ARCA:CPER. Previously, the stock had a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.73 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, United States Copper Index Fund traded for a price of $26.2 per share and a market cap of $219,660,000. The stock has returned -7.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 12,131 shares in NYSE:MCK, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.69 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $328.695 per share and a market cap of $47,674,013,000. The stock has returned 62.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 14,595 shares in NAS:TSCO, giving the stock a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $220.96 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $176.15 per share and a market cap of $19,691,166,000. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-book ratio of 11.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,700-share investment in NYSE:LH. Previously, the stock had a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $273.64 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $248.95 per share and a market cap of $23,079,520,000. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 27,070-share investment in NYSE:HLI. Previously, the stock had a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.23 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Houlihan Lokey Inc traded for a price of $84.28 per share and a market cap of $5,718,865,000. The stock has returned 16.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Houlihan Lokey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

