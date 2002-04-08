Winners Announced: BlueJeans By Verizon Customer Awards 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the winners of the third annual BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Awards on Verizon’s Up to Speed . As a reflection of customers globally who are deploying BlueJeans solutions to transform the way they collaborate, communicate, and get work done, the 2022 award winners are being recognized for achieving outcomes that positively drive their business and society forward.



“Workplace priorities have come a long way over the past few years, with collaboration and connectivity making their way to the top of the priority tech stack,” said Chadd Thompson, global head of marketing and customer experience, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Experiences are driving the workplace of the future, and our customers are at the forefront of leading the transformation that will help to drive business and society forward.”

Showcasing how collaborative, inclusive and immersive communication initiatives can be, the 2022 BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Award category winners and honorees are:

Most Successful Hybrid Work Transformation - Winner: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Successfully navigated change to create new revenue streams, ensure continuity, and/or foster connectedness in today’s new world of work.

Honorable Mentions: Northwood Technical College, Findley Foundation Biggest Impact - Winner: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Med)

Showed significant return on investment as a result of using BlueJeans, honoring a diverse set of outcomes.

Honorable Mentions: Array Behavioral Health, StudentNest Most Innovative Use Case - Winner: Wharton Interactive, The Wharton School

Demonstrated superior skills in applying BlueJeans video technology to support a creative or pioneering use case outside of traditional virtual meetings.

Honorable Mentions: Jujotech, Risolviamo Best Use of BlueJeans Events - Winner: Red Hat

Most creative or successful use of BlueJeans for events to support brand awareness, customer retention, and/or human resource initiatives such as employee engagement and culture building.

Honorable Mention: ConnectUS

