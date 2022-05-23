PR Newswire
CHICAGO, May 23, 2022
CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 3rd at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Visit https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2022-38th-annual-sdc/boeing-june to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.
Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: [email protected]
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-president-and-ceo-to-speak-at-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-june-3-301553113.html
SOURCE Boeing
