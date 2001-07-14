Jim Farley to Discuss Ford+ Plan for Growth, Value Creation, Shift to Digital EVs at Bernstein Conference on June 1

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley will participate in a fireside chat with technology analyst Toni Sacconaghi at the Alliance Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In the discussion, Farley will describe how the company is transforming through the Ford+ plan into an industry leader in the new era of digital electric vehicles and making bold moves to place the company as a winner – on behalf of customers and itself. He will illustrate how Ford is creating vehicles as software platforms that deliver incredible customer experiences and unlock new growth and recurring revenue opportunities.

A webcast of the conversation will be available at shareholder.ford.com. People who are unable to listen to the live webcast will find a replay at the same site shortly after the event.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at %3Ci%3Ecorporate.ford.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

