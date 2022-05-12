Cascades reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

PR Newswire
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 13, 2022
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2022. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes WITHHELD
%
Alain Lemaire
70,095,688
94.33
4,215,477
5.67
Sylvie Lemaire
69,279,130
93.23
5,032,035
6.77
Elise Pelletier
72,776,260
97.93
1,534,905
2.07
Sylvie Vachon
73,769,985
99.27
541,180
0.73
Mario Plourde
73,068,897
98.33
1,242,268
1.67
Michelle Cormier
72,325,239
97.33
1,985,926
2.67
Martin Couture
73,239,665
98.56
1,071,500
1.44
Patrick Lemaire
73,086,150
98.35
1,225,015
1.65
Hubert T. Lacroix
73,772,737
99.28
538,428
0.72
Mélanie Dunn
73,920,098
99.47
391,067
0.53
Nelson Gentiletti
73,246,787
98.57
1,064,378
1.43
Elif Lévesque
72,866,874
98.06
1,444,291
1.94
Alex N. Blanco
74,211,205
99.87
99,960
0.13
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene, and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
