Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Matthew Caufield, Vice President, Equity Research for H.C. Wainwright, will be available on demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To view the webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra Therapeutics website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aldeyra.com. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

