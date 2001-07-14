GameStop Announces Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report first quarter year fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13725350. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005326/en/