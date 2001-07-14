Office Properties Income Trust to Participate at the 22nd B. Riley Securities Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25th

Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29 today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Chris+Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt+Brown will be participating in meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OPI management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

OPI recently reported first quarter 2022 results highlighted by 572,000 square feet of leasing for a 5.1% weighted average roll-up in rents and a 10.7 year weighted average lease term. OPI’s first quarter 2022 results news release can be found at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.opireit.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews%2Fnews-release-details%2F2022%2FOffice-Properties-Income-Trust-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Results%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased more than 170 properties as of March 31, 2022, with approximately 23 million square feet located in 32 states and Washington, D.C. In 2022, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company. For more information, visit www.opireit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

