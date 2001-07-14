Diversified Healthcare Trust to Participate at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25th

Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer+Francis and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rick+Siedel will be participating in meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with DHC management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns approximately $6.8 billion of high-quality healthcare properties located in 36 states and Washington, D.C. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. DHC’s life science and medical office portfolio includes over 100 properties totaling approximately nine million square feet and is occupied by almost 500 tenants. DHC’s senior living portfolio contains over 27,500 senior living units. DHC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

