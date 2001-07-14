TravelCenters of America to Participate at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

TravelCenters+of+America+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+TA%29 today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan+Pertchik and Chief Financial Officer Peter+Crage will be participating in meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Los Angeles, CA on May 25th and 26th, 2022. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TA management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

TA has continued to perform well despite inflationary and other macro-economic forces with year over year net income improvement of $22 million in the first quarter of 2022, or an increase of 383%. The first quarter 2022 results news release can be found at the following link (http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ta-petro.com%2Finvestors%2Fpress-releases%2Fpress-release-details%2F2022%2FTravelCenters-of-America-Inc.-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results%2Fdefault.aspx).

