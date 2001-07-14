Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Participate at the 22nd B. Riley Securities Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25th

Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Yael+Duffy and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rick+Siedel will be participating in meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ILPT management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

ILPT recently reported first quarter 2022 results highlighted by 885,000 square feet of leasing and 27.9% higher rents than prior rental rates for the same space. In February 2022, ILPT completed its previously announced acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. The first quarter 2022 results news release can be found at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ilptreit.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews%2Fpress-release-details%2F2022%2FIndustrial-Logistics-Properties-Trust-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Results%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 412 properties containing approximately 59.7 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

