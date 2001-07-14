Service Properties Trust to Participate at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25th

Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that President and Chief Investment Officer Todd+Hargreaves and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian+Donley will be participating in meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SVC management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with more than $12 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. SVC owns 298 hotels with over 47,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. SVC also owns nearly 800 retail service focused net lease properties totaling over 13.5 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit svcreit.com.

Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond SVC’s control. For example, the Company’s presentation may be rescheduled to a different date or time or cancelled due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

