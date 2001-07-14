NuScale Power Announces First International E2 Center at Romania's University Politehnica of Bucharest

NuScale Power LLC (“NuScale”) announced today its plans to open the fourth NuScale+Energy+Exploration+Center (“E2 Center”) in collaboration with the U.S. and the Romanian governments. The NuScale small modular reactor (“SMR”) simulator will be installed at the University Politehnica of Bucharest to support workforce capacity building of Romania’s next generation of nuclear experts, technologists and operators. As the first E2 Center overseas, this collaboration highlights the rapidly growing global support for NuScale as the premier clean energy solution.

This E2 Center capacity-building deployment is made possible by U.S. Department of State (“DOS”) funding under the Foundational+Infrastructure+for+Responsible+Use+of+Small+Modular+Reactor+Technology+%28FIRST%29 program.

“We are pleased to provide Romania with a SMR simulator under our FIRST program,” said Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. “The E2 Center will strengthen our strategic partnership with Romania and further Romania’s goals of becoming a leader in the secure and safe deployment of SMRs and workforce development in the region.

The E2 Center is an innovative learning environment that offers users a hands-on opportunity to apply nuclear science and engineering principles through simulated, real-world nuclear power plant operation scenarios. The E2 Center employs state-of-the-art computer modeling within a simulator of the NuScale SMR power plant control room. Users will have the opportunity to take on the role of “control room operator” at a 12-unit SMR plant to learn about the revolutionary safety and smarter features unique to NuScale’s technology. The installation of the E2 Center and training for the instructors who will use the center will be targeted for completion by late 2023.

This announcement is a key component of NuScale Power and Romania’s state nuclear power corporation S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. (“Nuclearelectrica”) teaming+agreement signed last year. Under the agreement, the organizations will take steps toward deploying a first NuScale VOYGRTM 6-module, 462 MWe, power plant in Romania as early as 2027/2028. Romania has the potential to accommodate the first deployment of SMRs in Europe and to become a catalyst for SMRs in the region, as well as a base for supporting operatorship of this new technology in other countries.

“The E2 Center will serve as a critical workforce development tool for Nuclearelectrica and the Romanian nuclear workforce, enabling them to conduct research and training related to the use of SMRs for flexible, secure and safe operation, demonstration of real-time response to normal and off-normal conditions, and electricity generation, said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale.. “To date, NuScale has opened three E2 Centers at U.S. universities, including Oregon+State+University, University+of+Idaho, and Texas+A%26amp%3BM+University.”

“We are proud Romania will accommodate the first E2 Center in Europe, an essential tool for Nuclearectrica’s first SMR operators and for forming a new generation of nuclear engineers for Romania and for the region. Romania has more advantages, which qualify it as one of the first countries to deploy the first SMR in Europe: more than 25 years of experience in operating its nuclear plant at an excellent standard of nuclear safety, productivity and workforce performance. Also, Romania has a renowned school of nuclear engineers, a vast nuclear industry supply chain and an appreciated nuclear research and development center. Furthermore, Romania and theU.S. have a strong partnership in the nuclear industry going back to the early 80s. Placing the E2 Center in Politehnica University will continue our long and successful collaboration with the same goal: to form a nuclei of excellence for the nuclear industry in Romania”, Cosmin Ghita CEO Nuclearelectrica

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™ (NPM), a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) and can be scaled to meet customer needs. NuScale’s 12-module VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) power plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has offices in Corvallis, Ore.; Rockville, Md.; Charlotte, N.C.; Richland, Wash.; and London, UK.

Forward Looking Statements

