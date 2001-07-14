WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit and Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will be presenting and taking investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit

On Thursday June 2nd, 2022, WM Technology will be taking institutional investor meetings at the Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit.

On Thursday June 2nd, 2022, WM Technology will be taking institutional investor meetings at the Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit. Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

On Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 10:20am EST, WM Technology management will be hosting a fireside chat for institutional investors at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The company will also be taking institutional investor meetings.

WM Technology’s conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. To hear these presentations and to access the most updated information, please visit the Investor Relations section of WM Technology’s website at ir.weedmaps.com. For institutional investors requesting meetings, please contact the conference organizers or email [email protected].

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology (Nasdaq: MAPS) operates the leading online cannabis marketplace, Weedmaps, with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions, WM Business, sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. WM Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies, and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005827/en/