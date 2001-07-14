Dr. Amir Faghri Elected to RBC Bearings Board of Directors

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Dr. Amir Faghri a director of the Company. Dr. Faghri is a Class II director and will serve until the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2024. He will also serve on the Company’s Compensation Committee.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael J. Hartnett commented, “We are very excited to have Dr. Faghri once again on our Board of Directors. As former Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Connecticut from 1998 to 2006, with financial oversight responsibilities for all engineering departments and research centers, Dr. Faghri will provide the Company with a wealth of valuable executive and engineering experience.” Dr. Faghri stated, “I am honored to be elected to the Board of Directors of RBC Bearings. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences to share insights with the Company as it continues to execute its strategic and operational initiatives.”

Dr. Faghri is currently Distinguished Professor Emeritus and Distinguished Dean Emeritus of Engineering at the University of Connecticut. He is also currently Distinguished Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. He was the Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Connecticut from 1998 to 2006, and the Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department from 1994 to 1998. Dr. Faghri has authored five books and edited three volumes and authored more than 350 archival technical publications (including 230 journal papers), and holds nine U.S. patents. He has served as a consultant to several major research centers and corporations, including Los Alamos and Oak Ridge national laboratories, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Intel Corporation. Dr. Faghri's technical productivity is further complemented by his service on the editorial boards of eight scientific journals.

Dr. Faghri received a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University and his Master of Science and Doctoral degrees from the University of California at Berkeley. His association with U.S. companies and global academia provides the Company with valuable state of the art engineering resources and workforce development.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and industrial components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

