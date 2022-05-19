NextNav to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav ( NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that members of management team will be attending the following upcoming conferences:
17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT
Location: Virtual
Presenters: Gary Parsons, NextNav Chairman and Chris Gates, NextNav’s Chief Financial Officer
22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM PT
Location: Beverly Hills, CA
Presenters: Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav’s Chief Executive Officer and Chris Gates, NextNav’s Chief Financial Officer
Cowen’s 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Presentation Time: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT
Location: New York, NY
Presenters: Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav’s Chief Executive Officer and Chris Gates, NextNav’s Chief Financial Officer
A live webcast of these events will be made available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/overview/default.aspx.
About NextNav Inc.
NextNav ( NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company’s Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflect the 3D world around us, and support innovative, new technologies. NextNav’s TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.
For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Contact
Erica Bartsch / Neal Nagarajan
Sloane & Company
[email protected]; [email protected]