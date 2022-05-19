Fluent, Inc. to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced that it will participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held on May 19, 2022.



Don Patrick, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Strategy Officer, and Sugandha Khandelwal, Fluent’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, May 19 at approximately 11:45am Eastern time. Fluent's presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting our Investors page at investors.fluentco.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the website until May 19, 2023. For more information about Fluent or the upcoming conference, please visit www.fluentco.com.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.



Forward-Looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(212) 785-0431

[email protected]