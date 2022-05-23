CHELSEA COUNSEL CO Buys 1, Sells 4 in 4th Quarter

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on 2021-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $230,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(10.14%), MSFT(5.90%), and GOOG(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHELSEA COUNSEL CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO reduced their investment in OTCPK:MHGVY by 82,559 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.67.

On 05/23/2022, Mowi ASA traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $13,398,023,000. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mowi ASA has a price-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO reduced their investment in NYSE:LDOS by 18,798 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.47.

On 05/23/2022, Leidos Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.85 per share and a market cap of $14,091,985,000. The stock has returned -0.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 6,405 shares in NAS:MRNA, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $290.69 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $137.62 per share and a market cap of $55,290,075,000. The stock has returned -17.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 431 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2894.54.

On 05/23/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2233.33 per share and a market cap of $1,499,393,283,000. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,175 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.61.

On 05/23/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.11 per share and a market cap of $2,409,187,787,000. The stock has returned 8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-book ratio of 35.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

