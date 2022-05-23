CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 424 stocks valued at a total of $1,322,000,000. The top holdings were SATL(8.28%), GCMG(4.74%), and VIEW(2.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. bought 671,186 shares of NAS:SATL for a total holding of 13,914,206. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.69.

On 05/23/2022, Satellogic Inc traded for a price of $5.14 per share and a market cap of $448,932,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Satellogic Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 79.80.

The guru sold out of their 12,613,424-share investment in NAS:NAVI. Previously, the stock had a 19.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.41 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Navient Corp traded for a price of $15.38 per share and a market cap of $2,252,585,000. The stock has returned -6.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Navient Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. bought 4,651,535 shares of NAS:GCMG for a total holding of 6,451,535. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.89.

On 05/23/2022, GCM Grosvenor Inc traded for a price of $8.16 per share and a market cap of $361,977,000. The stock has returned -32.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GCM Grosvenor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The guru established a new position worth 2,250,000 shares in NYSE:BFAC, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.87 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Battery Future Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.89 per share and a market cap of $426,506,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,250,000-share investment in NYSE:BFAC.U. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10 during the quarter.

On 05/23/2022, Battery Future Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.9655 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Battery Future Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

