SoFi Schedules 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, today announced plans to host its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”) on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The 2022 Annual Meeting will be held virtually.

Attending the annual meeting

To participate in the virtual meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FSOFI2022 and enter the 16-digit or 12-digit control number provided with your proxy materials.

We plan to have a question and answer session at the 2022 Annual Meeting and will include as many stockholder questions as our rules of conduct and procedures and the allotted time permits. Stockholders may submit questions that are relevant to the proposals outlined in our proxy in advance of the 2022 Annual Meeting as well as live during the 2022 Annual Meeting. If you are a stockholder, you may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the 16-digit or 12-digit control number provided with your proxy materials. Questions may be submitted during the 2022 Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FSOFI2022.

Access for the general public

A live audio webcast of the event will also be available at www.investors.sofi.com under Events & Presentations.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our nearly four million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Additional Information and Where to Find It

SoFi has filed a proxy statement and form of proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the 2022 Annual Meeting. SoFi, its directors, its executive officers and Morrow Sodali will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in respect of the 2022 Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of SoFi’s directors and executive officers and their respective interests in SoFi by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in the proxy statement. To the extent holdings of such participants in SoFi’s securities have changed since the amounts described in the proxy statement, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information can also be found in SoFi’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as amended, filed with the SEC. Details concerning the proposed amendment to SoFi’s certificate of incorporation to be voted on at the 2022 Annual Meeting are included in the proxy statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF SOFI ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders are able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by SoFi free of charge from the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. SoFi’s stockholders will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the proxy statement and other relevant filed documents by directing a request by mail to SoFi Investor Relations, Attention: Andrea Prochniak VP, Investor Relations, 234 1st Street, San Francisco, California 94105, in writing, or by email at [email protected].

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sofi.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi’s investor relations website and may include additional media channels. The contents of SoFi’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523006033/en/