Progress Announces Official Launch of Telerik UI for .NET MAUI, Shipping with General Availability of the Microsoft .NET MAUI Framework

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced day-zero support for .NET MAUI General Availability and the official release of Progress Telerik UI for .NET MAUI – the most comprehensive library of UI components for the newest Microsoft app development framework. With this latest expansion of its widely-used portfolio for .NET UI development, Progress empowers developers to build native applications across devices and operating systems—Android, iOS, Windows and macOS, with speed and scale.

.NET MAUI, widely considered the evolution of Xamarin.Forms, enables the development of cross-platform applications from a single shared codebase, saving costs and eliminating the need for maintaining multiple codebases. Using Telerik UI for .NET MAUI library of UI components, developers don’t have to create the UI of their app from scratch. Instead, they can leverage the professionally designed, fast and highly customizable UI components in the suite and spend more time on the user journey and business logic of their applications.

“True to our commitment to provide developers with the latest technology so they can build apps with the most modern frameworks and tools, we worked in close collaboration with Microsoft to bring Telerik UI for .NET MAUI to market today,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “Developers now have a strong and reliable arsenal of UI tools to start building great .NET MAUI apps quickly with the well-known Telerik quality.”

Telerik UI for .NET MAUI offers more than 50 components, including some of the most requested ones across the Telerik portfolio such as ListView, DataGrid, Charts, DatePicker, TabView and others. The suite features a single codebase for Android, iOS, Windows and macOS, Document Processing Libraries for creating, modifying and exporting DOCX, XLSX and PDF documents, three major releases yearly with new components, enhancements and features, as well as award-winning technical support.

Progress continues to advance its .NET products to support all new Microsoft releases, often before they are available to the general public—most recently .NET MAUI, WinUI and Blazor, supporting its 3.5 million-strong developer community.

Telerik UI for .NET MAUI is available for purchase today: https://www.telerik.com/maui-ui.

