Mace Announces Changes to its 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial) today released a modification to its schedule of Investor Relations Events for 2022.

On April 8, 2022, the Company announced that, in response to third party inquiries and some preliminary discussions, its Board of Directors, supported by management, commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives for the Company. The process of reviewing strategic alternatives is still ongoing with several opportunities under consideration. As such, the Company has elected not to participate in investor conferences during its evaluation period and has decided not to present at the LD Micro conference on June 7 in LA.

Below is a revised schedule of events and investor relations activities that the Company currently anticipates participating in.

For more information regarding any of these events, please contact Mike Weisbarth ([email protected]).

Event Date

Mace 2Q22 Earnings Call August 2, 2022

Mace Annual Shareholders' Meeting August 4, 2022

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference October 6, 2022

Mace 3Q22 Earnings Call November 1, 2022

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 1, 2022

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Contact:

Mike Weisbarth

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

