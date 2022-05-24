Advisory Services Network, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Advisory Services Network, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1446 stocks valued at a total of $3,394,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.64%), IVV(2.14%), and MSFT(2.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisory Services Network, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Advisory Services Network, LLC bought 53,553 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 160,426. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/24/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $398.61 per share and a market cap of $287,138,714,000. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

Advisory Services Network, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 182,780 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.42.

On 05/24/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $88.13 per share and a market cap of $39,142,940,000. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

Advisory Services Network, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 153,953 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 05/24/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $62.85 per share and a market cap of $29,146,689,000. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a price-book ratio of 8.17.

Advisory Services Network, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 68,643 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.11 per share and a market cap of $2,316,261,253,000. The stock has returned 14.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-book ratio of 35.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Advisory Services Network, LLC bought 289,104 shares of ARCA:IYE for a total holding of 366,098. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.59.

On 05/24/2022, iShares U.S. Energy ETF traded for a price of $44.12 per share and a market cap of $3,229,584,000. The stock has returned 63.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

